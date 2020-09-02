Indian Army officer martyred in Pakistan’s ceasefire violation in Kashmir

An Indian Army officer was martyred in the unprovoked firing by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. A junior commissioned officer (JCO) of Army was killed in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan on Rajouri on Wednesday.

As per reports, the JCO deployed on a forward post in the Tarkundi sector was injured in Pakistan firing and later succumbed.

The Indian Army informed that Pakistan also suffered casualties in the retaliatory action. Earlier Pakistan had violated ceasefire in the Keri sector. The Indian Army had given befitting reply for Pakistan’s provocation.

This was the second such incident in the past four days. On August 30, a JCO was killed in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

Pakistan has been violating the ceasefire on the LoC with impunity since the beginning of 2020. In over 2,720 ceasefire violations, 27 civilians have been killed and another 100 injured.