Messi’s doppelganger spotted cheering for Pakistan… See image!!!

In the 3rd and final T20I that took place between Pakistan and England at the Old Trafford, Manchester, the visitors grabbed the match by five runs. The Men in green posted 190/4 on board and were able to defend it in a nail-biting competition that landed them in a respectable slot. With Pakistan having won the contest, the T20I series ended in a draw.

A carbon copy of Messi, a doppelganger of the Argentine was spotted outside the Old Trafford, cheering the Pakistan cricket team jersey and playing the ‘Dhol’ to celebrate his team’s win. The photographs of the Messi look-alike were shared on social media as fans expressed their views on the striking similarities between the two.