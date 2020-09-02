Pitru Paksha Shradh 2020 ; Why black sesame is offered to dead relatives while performing Shradh???

During the Pitru Paksha period and while performing Shradh, people offer Kala til or black sesame seeds to their dead relatives. The 16-day long Pitru Paksha period, which starts after Bhadrapada Purnima is dedicated to the deceased ancestors. The Pind Daan is nothing but food meant for the departed souls, and it consists of cooked rice and black sesame seeds. But what is the significance of black sesame seeds used during Shradh and Tarpan rituals?

Black sesame seeds are believed to have the powers to absorb negative energies that are present both in the atmosphere and inside the body. Therefore, black sesame seeds are used for cleansing the surroundings this occasion, which is deemed to be an inauspicious period. Hence, no auspicious ceremonies or any other functions take place during Pitru Paksha. Moreover, people also do not ravel in products of comfort or luxuries during this period of the year.

By using the black sesame seeds, people invoke their dead ancestors who wander in the Pitru Loka, a place between earth and heaven. People offer black sesame seeds with water to the Pitrus while chanting specific mantras. According to the priests, these mantras have certain energies that, in turn, activate the black sesame seeds to start attracting the dead relatives to earth for accepting the offering.

The ritual is done to relieve the ancestors from the vicious cycle of birth and death and also help them in getting liberated from worldly desires that keep troubling their souls. It is believed to be, a person who has Pitru Dosha in his horoscope, must perform the Shradh and Tarpan whole-heartedly and ask for forgiveness from the dead, who he may have displeased.