Civil services aspirant gets “raped” after sedated her ; Ex-Army jawan held !!!

New Delhi: Another shocking incident hits Delhi.An ex-Army jawan was charged with raping a 27-year-old woman in the national capital. The matter that took place in 2018 came to light on Wednesday when the accused was arrested. The victim is a civil services aspirant.The jawan was identified as Sarabjit, a resident of Hasanpur village who had retired from the Army as a jawan.

The 27-year-old woman stated that she was taking civil services coaching in Chandigarh in 2018. During this time, the woman befriended the Army jawan on a social networking site. The girl said that she asked Sarabjit if she could borrow some money and the accused agreed. As per the reports, the ex-Army jawan asked the girl to meet him at the Sector 17 bus stand. From the bus stand, the accused took the woman to a hotel where he claimed to handover the money.At the hotel, the accused offered a mixed drink to the 27-year-old girl. After the girl consumed the liquid, the accused man raped her and took her objectionable pictures.

The girl’s trouble did not end here. Sarabjit used her obscene photographs to blackmail her and threatened to share the pictures with her fiance.The woman claims that that in March 2018, Sarabjit and his friend raped her at a hotel in Manimajra and then raped her again in July 2018 at a hotel in Amritsar. The woman said that in July 2020, her engagement was cancelled as sarbjit sent the obscene pictures to her fiance.The woman said that she turned to the police for help as the accused had threatened to post her pictures on the internet. The police arrested the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).