Hilarious!!!! Flight attendant does flip to close overhead cabin. Watch video… !!!

A huge buzz created on social media by an American flight attendant, showing her acrobatic skills to close the overhead compartment inside an airline. 35-year-old Lindsey O’Brien, was noted fascinating the crew members by gripping onto the armrest, she flipped upside down and she closed the four luggage containers using her legs wearing high heels.

“Every time I did it one bin wouldn’t close, so I wanted to close four at once,” she said. She was the cheerleader in high-school and used to do yoga for years. This video was filmed in June on an aircraft that had been grounded in her home city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

She quickly turns back and landed in her feet with ease and much flair shows her flexibility and great balance. She said that it took about 20 tries before she managed to get them all closed.