Interesting!!!Cosmic monster: – astronomers detected biggest black hole collision

Astronomers have officially announced that the biggest collision ever detected and it will result in forming a black hole that is 150 times more immense than sun. The two black holes estimated to spiraled into each other and uniting to form a black hole. The wave detectors LIGO and Virgo picked up the signals came from the gravitational waves.

“Probably the largest explosion we’ve ever known in the universe.”- Caltech astronomer Matthew Graham, who isn’t the part of the LIGO and Virgo team, commented. When stars between 5 and 65 times the mass of sun collide forms black holes. By a series of smaller black holes merges it resulted in forming the intermediate-mass black hole.

IIT-Bombay and IIT-Gandhinagar, gravitational wave research groups in India, also paved way to the findings. Through the journals The Physical Review Letters and the Astrophysical Journal Letters, the results about the black hole published. Scientists still are confused how supermassive black holes are formed at the center of galaxies.