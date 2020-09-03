PM Modi’s donations from his savings exceeds Rs 103 crore

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has a long legacy of donations from his savings and proceeds of auctions have now exceeded Rs 103 crore. When PM CARES was set up, the Prime Minister contributed Rs 2.25 lakh towards the initial corpus of the fund.

He has earlier contributed to public causes ranging from Girl Child Education to Clean Ganga to welfare of underprivileged.

In 2019, the Prime Minister donated Rs 21 lakh from his personal savings to the corpus fund for the welfare of sanitation workers of Kumbh Mela.

After receiving the Seoul Peace Prize in South Korea, he contributed the entire amount of Rs 1.3 crore for Namami Gange, to help clean the holy River Ganga.

PM Modi had earlier auctioned his gifts and raised Rs 8.35 crore in Surat. It was used for the Namame Ganga Mission.

PM Modi had also raised Rs 89.96 crore by auctioning all gifts he received as Chief Minister and donated this to the Kanya Kelavani Fund. The money was utilised for the education of girl child, through the scheme.