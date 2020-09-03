PM Modi’s Twitter account for personal website hacked

The Twitter account, which is linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website, appeared to have been hacked as cryptic tweets were posted early on Thursday. The fake tweets, soliciting cryptocurrency, have now been taken down.

In a series of tweets related to bitcoin, the messages posted on PM Narendra Modi’s Twitter account linked to his online portal read: “I appeal to you all to donate generously to PM National Relief Fund for Covid-19, Now India begin with crypto currency, Kindly Donate eth to 0xae073DB1e5752faFF169B1ede7E8E94bF7f80Be6.”

The verified Twitter account, which is linked to PM Narendra Modi’s personal website, has over 2.5 million followers.

“This account is hacked by John Wick ([email protected]), We have not hacked Paytm Mall,” another bogus tweet read.

Twitter had confirmed that the account of PM Narendra Modi’s personal website was hacked and said it was aware of the activity and has taken steps to secure the compromised account.