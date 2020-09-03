Prime Minister’s “Personal Account” hacked ,asked donations to a relief fund through cryptocurrency!!!

New Delhi ; The Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website was hacked on Thursday, confirmed that while adding that it has taken steps to secure the compromised account. “We are aware of this activity and have taken steps to secure the compromised account. We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted,” a Twitter spokesperson said, as reported.

The fake Tweets, which have been deleted now, asked the Prime Minister’s followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency. The fake Tweets further said that PM Modi’s personal account has been “hacked by John Wick ([email protected])”.

“I appeal to you all to donate generously to PM National Relief Fund for Covid-19, Now India begin with cryptocurrency, Kindly Donate eth to 0xae073DB1e5752faFF169B1ede7E8E94bF7f80Be6,” the hacker tweeted, adding that they have “not hacked Paytm Mall”.

PM Modi, who is known for his popularity on social media and quick replies to his followers, has more than 2.5 million followers on his personal website (https://www.narendramodi.in/) Twitter account. In July this year, PM Modi’s other Twitter account achieved a feat after his followers on the Twitter crossed the 60 million mark. “Since his (Modi) election win in May earlier this year, the Prime Minister’s Twitter account (@narendramodi) has doubled in followers adding more than 4 million followers,” the Twitter had said then.