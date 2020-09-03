Sanitizers found adulterated with ‘toxic methyl alcohol’ which may cause blindness !!!

Mumbai: Around 50% of the 120 sanitizers tested in Mumbai have been found adulterated,stated by a consumer body Consumer Guidance Society of India. The longer use of methyl alcohol could cause blindness and other health issues.Of the 50 per cent, 4 per cent were found to have contained toxic methyl alcohol.

“As the handwashing has become a norm amid the coronavirus pandemic, several frauds have entered the business for quick money,” the report quoted Dr MS Kamath Secretary, Consumer Guidance Society of India.According to Dr Kamath, if there is no soap or water available, sanitiser that contains at least 60 percent alcohol is advisable to use. However, there is a problem when manufacturers start using methyl alcohol instead of ethyl alcohol.A report released by CGSI said disinfectants containing methanol do not quality as sanitizers as the chemical agent is a banned item.

The report further said that the sale of natural ethanol is strictly regulated in the market, but other kinds of alcohol that do not require a permit are very expensive.Among others, the samples tested by CGSI include Rs 75 bottle containing 250 ml sanitizer which did not contain any alcohol. Apart from this, at least 37 per cent sanitizer available in the market did not adhere to the specification on the label.