” Unbelievable” ; Mother crash-lands into daughters music video through the ceiling !!!

A woman was recording a video for a music audition when her mom crashed into the frame. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.The video begins with Liz San Millan recording a song. Liz looks right into the camera a moment before her mother videobombs – however, it’s not how you expect.

Watch the video here:

Liz’s mom crashes through the ceiling of her room. “Oh my God!” Liz shouts while turning around to see her mother’s leg hanging through the ceiling of the attic where she was looking for some clothes.”Right before she fell, you can see the irritation in my face due to her banging around while she knew I was filming,” Liz told BuzzFeed. “There are wooden beams in the attic that you’re supposed to step on, but she tripped and stepped right into my ceiling.””She was shocked at first, which is why she didn’t make any noise or move around, but she is completely fine! Not even a scratch,” Liz said.

The video has gone viral across social media platforms, garnering millions of views.