Actress Rhea Chakraborty’s brother arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau

Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested on Friday after being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which is probing allegations of drug abuse surround Mr Rajput’s death in June.

Earlier in the day, a team from the NCB accompanied by police officials raided the homes of Showik Chakraborty and Mr Miranda at around 6:30 am. The search teams included women officials and they were seen wearing masks and gloves and using multiple vehicles.

NCB Deputy Director (operations) K P S Malhotra, who is heading the probe team of the agency, was seen leading the search and he told journalists that the houses of Showik and Miranda were being searched as a “procedural” action. Showik and Rhea Chakraborty live in the same house.

Another senior official said the agency is looking to gather additional evidence and some documents have been seized by the search teams. They said both Showik and Miranda were handed over summons to join the investigation during the search.

Later in the day, the two men were taken by the NCB search team and questioned at the agency’s office in the city.

The NCB so far has arrested two alleged drug dealers operating in the capital city of Maharashtra in this case and detained one person.