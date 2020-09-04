Atma Nirbhar Bharat : Akshay Kumar announces multiplayer game FAU-G

Actor Akshay Kumar announced an upcoming multiplayer game FAU-G, supporting PM Narendra Modi’s Atma Nirbhar movement. The action-multiplayer game will be presented by Akshay and will also tell the players about the sacrifices of our soldiers. Moreover, 20 percent of the net revenue generated from the game will be donated to the Bharat Ke Veer trust.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Supporting PM @narendramodi’s Atma Nirbhar movement, proud to present a multiplayer action game, Fearless And United – Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to #BharatKeVeer Trust.” This is the actor’s first gaming venture.

