Commodity Market: Gold prices shoots up

In the commodity market the price of gold has surged.

On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Gold futures for October delivery traded 0.2% or Rs 114 higher at Rs 50,856 per 10 gram. Meanwhile, Silver futures edged 0.2% or Rs 140 higher to trade at Rs 67,066 on Friday.

In the bullion market, the average gold price of 24 carats of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs 200 to reach Rs 50,340 in India on Friday.

In the international market, spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,937.84 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver gained 1.1% to $26.92 per ounce while platinum rose 0.6% to $894.97.