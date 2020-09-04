“Don’t show-off like Singam” ; PM Modi’s strong message to young IPS officers

PM Modi interacted with young IPS officers via video conference during the ‘Dikshant Parade’ of IPS probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

PM Modi gave them advice on how to win the trust of the people and said that young officers need to ensure that the image of policemen in the eyes of the common man changes.

PM Modi said that those who learn by watching films like ‘Singham’ think that they will instill fear in the minds of the people and hence become arrogant. PM Modi said that such actions leads to people ignoring their good work and creates a negative image of the police force. PM Modi added that people need to see and understand the human face of the police department and said it is up to the officers to change that image, connect with the common man and build a relationship based on respect while performing their duties.