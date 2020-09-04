Government makes important announcement regarding working time of banks

The state government has made an important announcement regarding the working time of banks in the state. The West Bengal state government has decided to allow the banks to function on Saturdays.

“Now, in consideration of the current COVID-19 situation and the relaxation in different activities permitted by government outside the containment zones, it has been decided to rescind the effect of the aforesaid Notification (No 2259 F(P2) dated 20.07.2020) with immediate effect thereby allowing all the bank branches to work on Saturdays henceforth excepting the 2nd and 4th Saturday which had so long been observed as holidays of banks prior to issuance of the Notification dated 20.07.2020,” said West Bengal government’s notification.

Earlier, the West Bengal government has suspended operation of banks on Saturdays in the state. The bank branches remain closed on 2nd and 4th Saturday of every month, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s guidelines.