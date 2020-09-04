India bans 118 mobile apps, including PubG Games: China drained of India’s digital war!!!

BEIJING: India has banned 118 mobile apps, including the Pubg game, leaving China frustrated with India’s digital war.India’s move is a shift from the interests of Chinese investors and service providers. Gao Feng, a spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce, said that India should be prepared to rectify the situation.India has banned the action of 118 mobile apps, including Tencent Holdings’ video game Pubg amid data security concerns.According to a press release issued by the Center the apps will collect personal information and use it against national security,

The biggest impact of the app ban has been on Chinese company Tencent, the pubg mobile developer. In addition to Pubg, Tencent Games’ Ludo World, Arena of Valor and Chess Rush, as well as apps such as Wow Meeting, IP, Tencent Wein and Pitu were banned. It is worth noting that many of these were available in the Google Play Store under Chinese names. Fake apps that replaced the ones that were not in the previous ban have also been released. Most other apps are in the gallery, camera, music player and web browser categories. The list also includes apps that allow you to install an app twice, parallel space, dual space, and hide videos and apps.