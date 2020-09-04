Italy:Tourist fined 1000 euros for taking sand from beach…

A French tourist has been fined with 1,000 euros in Sardinia, Italy after the authorities seized two kilograms of sand from his luggage. Local authorities recovered a plastic bottle of fine sand from the man at Elmas airport on the Italian island. The tourist’s identity has not been revealed.

White grains of sand from Sardinia’s pristine beaches are considered precious and are a protected resource. These behaviours not only harm the environment but also compromise the maintenance of the coastline for the sustainable development of tourism in Sardinia.

In August 2019, a French couple was arrested in Sardinia with 40 kg of sand in their car . For several years, Sardinia has prohibited visitors from taking sand from its beaches, often in the form of grains of rice, and imposed offenders with heavy fines.