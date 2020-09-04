Man’s argument for renaming boneless chicken wings goes viral : Watch Video

A man in the US has become an internet sensation after championing an unlikely cause with a passionate plea at a city council meeting.

Dressed in a shirt and tie, Ander Christensen addressed councillors in Lincoln City, Nebraska, urging them to bestow a new status on… boneless chicken wings.

Over the course of a two-minute monologue, Mr Christensen made the case for renaming the popular snack “chicken tenders”, “wet tenders” or “saucy nugs” to better reflect their composition.

The popular snack typically consists of chunks of breast meat coated in batter or breadcrumbs, which are fried and then covered in sauce.

“Lincoln has the opportunity to be a social leader in this country,” Mr Christensen began his impassioned plea.

“We have been casually ignoring a problem that has gotten so out of control that our children are throwing around names and words without even understanding their true meaning.

“I go into nice family restaurants and I see people throwing this name around and pretending as though everything is just fine,” he continued.

“I’m talking about boneless chicken wings.”

As Mr Christensen’s subject matter became clear, laughter rippled throughout the council chamber.

But the chemical engineer turned fast food spokesman was quick to stress that this was no laughing matter.

“I propose that we, as a city, remove the name from our menus and from our hearts,” he said.

Setting out the reasons for his campaign, he went on: “Number one: nothing about boneless wings actually comes from the wing of a chicken.

“We would be disgusted if a butcher was mislabelling their cuts of meat, yet we go around pretending as though the breast of a chicken is in its wing?

“Number two: boneless wings are just cuts which are already boneless. I don’t go and order boneless tacos – it’s just what’s expected.”

Mr Christensen’s speech was greeted with ripples of applause and peals of laughter, before council member Roy Christensen spoke up, saying: “For the record, that’s my son.