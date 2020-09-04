Pune Institute develops ‘immunity- boosting’ room freshener to prevent COVID-19 spread….

The Pune Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, a Deemed to be University has developed a herbal-based immunity-boosting room freshener, “Healthy Air”, to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Healthy Air has been developed with various extracts of herbal oils like Neem, Neelgiri, Camphor, Daalcheeni, Tulsi, Lemon, Turmeric, Laung, Ajwain, Lavender, Elaichi, Turmeric, Natural Vetiveru, Raimuniya, and Pine Oil which instinctively acts as an immunity booster for the body, and exhibits Anti-cancerous, Anti-microbial, Anti-viral and Anti-fungal properties.

The product has resulted in removing the toxic fumes, cleanses the air, and does not contain any synthetic solvent in its formulation. It possesses the stress and anxiety-reducing capabilities upon breathing and helps in treating respiratory illness. Considering the blend of herbal extracts, the developed product acts as a natural insecticide, with no toxicity for the human body, and in addition, acts as a room freshener.

The technology transfer of this product is freely available for Indian technology start-ups, and companies in its fight against the current pandemic situation.