Shocking!!!! 16 year old boy jumped from 4th floor after damaging Neighbour’s iPhone !!!

New Delhi ; Jumping from 4th floor, the boy survived after a multiple injuries. The boy and his friend were going to his father’s shop through his bicycle. When he lost the balance over the bicycle, hits a police bike and the iPhone in his friend’s hand fell down and damaged due to the collision.

Even though it wasn’t done by the boy intentionally, the boy’s father promised to pay Rs 62,000 to fix the mobile phone. After this the friend taken him to his house and his father(Singh) tortured him very badly. He asked the boy to be their servant if he can’t pay the money at the moment. Because of the humiliation and torture the boy jumped from the 4th floor after reaching his home.

“The man who tortured and humiliated the teenager, forcing him to attempt the extreme step, is absconding. Our teams are looking for him,”:- the deputy police Commissioner, Atul Kumar Thakur said. The police registered case against the man under Indian Penal code (IPC) section under the Juvenile Justice Act. “A daily diary entry has also been lodged under Section 309 of IPC for the suicide attempt. The injured teenager is undergoing treatment at the hospital.”