Shocking!!! Teenage girl runs over a security in her Audi and kills him…

A 68-year-old security guard was killed by a teen who drove an Audi car, that ran over the sleeping man in Chennai.

The incident took place at night when the 18-year-old was trying to parking her car in an apartment complex in Foreshore Estate where Sivaprakasham worked as a security guard. Sivaprakasham, a former government servant, had started working as a security guard only a week back.

Unaware of the incident, 18-year-old Aparna parked her car and went inside her house. Aparna was presented with evidences from the CCTV footage about Sivaprakasham lying dead in a pool of blood. The police have filed an FIR under Section 304(A) against the 18-year-old, who was later let out on bail. The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem to see if he had consumed alcohol.