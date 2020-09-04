Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in loss

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty hes settled trading in loss.

BSE Sensex ended 633.76 points or 1.63% lower at 38,357.18. The NSE Nifty slipped 193.60 points or 1.68% to close at 11,333.85.

9 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading lower. 40 out of 50 shares in the Nifty 50 basket were trading lower. The overall market breadth was negative as 1,474 shares were advancing while 957 were declining on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Infratel, Zee Entertainment, Tata Motors, TCS, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco and Britannia .

The top losers in the market were Wipro, ITC, JSW Steel, UPL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement and NTPC.