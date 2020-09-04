Taiwan shoots down Chinese fighter jet: Video

Taiwan has claimed that it has gunned down a Chinese fighter jet. The social media users in Taiwan has made this claim and released some videos of the incident. As per Twitter users in Taiwan, China’s Sukhoi Su-35 fighter plane was shot down by the Taiwan’s air defence system.
The fighter jet crashed in Guangxi, an autonomous coastal region in southern China, bordering Vietnam, after intruding into the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.
— Cheng Kaifu (@Taihoku1895) September 4, 2020
#??????????????????????35??????????? ????? pic.twitter.com/N3SEDsnl2E
— Cheng Kaifu (@Taihoku1895) September 4, 2020
#??????????????????????35??????????? ????? pic.twitter.com/N3SEDsnl2E
— Cheng Kaifu (@Taihoku1895) September 4, 2020
— Cheng Kaifu (@Taihoku1895) September 4, 2020
Post Your Comments