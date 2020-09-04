This indian city hails as” The Best Self Sustainable Mega City” for waste management !!!

Bengaluru: The city won the title as it focused on decentralised waste management and encouraged home composting. Bengaluru has been awarded the title of the ‘Best Self Sustainable Mega City’ in the population category of less than 40 lakhs. The home composting system, known as ‘Bioman’ was encouraged in the city and was citizen-driven. Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs took to Twitter on Thursday and informed netizens about the title given to Bengaluru.

Bengaluru won the title of the best ‘Self-Sustainable Mega City’ (over 40 lakh population) as it scored 1,491 out of 3,200. Among Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), with over 10 lakh population, Bengaluru secured the 37th rank. In August this year, Bengaluru ranked 214 in the Swachh Survekshan 2020 conducted by the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry. The city had slipped from the rank of 194 to 214 this year with a score of 2,656.82 out of 6,000.