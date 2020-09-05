Actress Sameera Reddy revealing about Nepotism in Film industry !!!

We all are familiar about actress Sameera Reddy through many films, especially through the film “Varanam Ayiram” with actor Surya. In a recent interview, Sameera Reddy reveals that she was replaced 3 times by a star kid. She openly talks the trolls about her and the nepotism she had faced from the film industry.

“I was replaced in three films and wasn’t given a proper reason. Once, they replaced me with a star kid and the other time, I got replaced because the actor was friendly with someone else.” Sameera Reddy, an honest person, opens up about dealing with body shaming and racism as she has faced from the film industry and she braved it all. She also adds up that film industry is a competitive space. Film industry gives her a lot and she will be credible for it. She respects films and she promised that she will never do anything against it.