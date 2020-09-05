Adorable!!! Cute baby elephant enjoys a heap of sand… Viral video!!!

One among the most adorable creatures in the world are baby elephants. Their playful behaviour and adorable characteristics never fail to spread cheer. A current video is going viral on social media.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter to share the adorable clip. The video shows a baby elephant playing on a heap of sand. The baby animal seems to be super happy while playing with sand and its expressions are worth noticing.

Watch video here:

The satisfaction on baby’s face is better than climbing Mt Everest💚 (Shared by Sitanshu) pic.twitter.com/YqUgrGNWjc — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 4, 2020

The baby animal was simply overjoyed when it reached the top of the sand heap. And viewers were absolutely delighted after watching this cute clip.