Adorable!!! Cute baby elephant enjoys a heap of sand… Viral video!!!

Sep 5, 2020, 10:16 pm IST

One among the most adorable creatures in the world are baby elephants. Their playful behaviour and adorable characteristics never fail to spread cheer. A  current video is going viral on social media.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter to share the adorable clip. The video shows a baby elephant playing on a heap of sand. The baby animal seems to be super happy while playing with sand and its expressions are worth noticing.

Watch video here:

The baby animal was simply overjoyed when it reached the top of the sand heap. And viewers were absolutely delighted after watching this cute clip.

