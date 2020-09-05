Adorable!!! Cute baby elephant enjoys a heap of sand… Viral video!!!

One among the most adorable creatures in the world are baby elephants. Their playful behaviour and adorable characteristics never fail to spread cheer. A current video is going viral on social media.
Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter to share the adorable clip. The video shows a baby elephant playing on a heap of sand. The baby animal seems to be super happy while playing with sand and its expressions are worth noticing.
Watch video here:
The satisfaction on baby’s face is better than climbing Mt Everest💚
(Shared by Sitanshu) pic.twitter.com/YqUgrGNWjc
— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 4, 2020
The baby animal was simply overjoyed when it reached the top of the sand heap. And viewers were absolutely delighted after watching this cute clip.
Post Your Comments