“Anthropocene” ; Odor of flowers felt unattractive to the moths !!!

Adorable picture!!! What is this ma? Mother explaining her son a picture she was taken in her younger age, a beautiful capture of a garden with lots of flowers, fruits, butterflies, pollinator bees etc. This is a scenario that will definitely be discovered from the future world. Time is not far away. Everything in the world is created to gratify living things especially for human being. The autocrat men destroyed everything. For satisfying selfish deeds we collapsed everything in the nature. Here is another one in the list.



Air pollution is refers to the deadly release of pollutants into the air that are harmful to all living beings. It is caused by burning fossil fuels, it releases smoke into the atmosphere. In industrial areas, the excessive burning of coals resulted in the release of nitrogen oxides. This nitrogen oxide reacts with sunlight and forms airborne particles and ground–level ozone or smog. This is unhealthy to humans and animals, and has capacity to kill plants.

A group of researchers from the Max Planck Institute of Chemical Ecology in Jena, Germany, has studied the effect of this excessive ozone air pollution on the chemical communication between flowers and pollinators. Pollination is one of the crucial events in the life cycle of many plants. Pollinators have an innate preference for attracted to the floral scents released by flowers. But air pollution is being a threat to this now. The highly oxidant, reactive chemical pollutant, ozone is thought to change the floral scents that flowers emit to attract their pollinators. The scientists used a tobacco hawk moth Manduca sexta for experiment, because it is highly attracted to flower odor and its visual system enables to locate flowers easily. They tested the response of the moths in behavioral assays in a wind tunnel, allowing the insect to investigate both the original floral odor and to the ozone-altered floral odor. The results shocked the scientists that in the increased presence of ozone levels, the innate attraction to the odor of tobacco flowers was completely lost. Even though the study shows that the tobacco hawk moths are able to learn. The Manduca sexta could learn the polluted floral blend in a different ways. They have the ability to use learning to adjust with the immediately changing world.

This study enables to understand the impact of atmospheric changes on the chemical communication between plants and insects. Air pollution and climatic changes are reasonable for the consequences in our ecosystem. If this will continued up to ten years, nothing will remain in this world peacefully. It will put us in a situation to buy oxygen for a huge amount and many other consequences are waiting for us. The beautiful scenes we enjoyed with our families and loved ones will become a memory soon.