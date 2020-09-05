Awesome!!!!! Double somersault ; 20 year old spinner celebrating wicket. CPL shares video !!!

Trinidad ;At the Brian Lara Cricket stadium in Trinidad, witnessed the Tournament between Guyana Amazon Warriors with Barbados Trident in the 26th match of the 2020 edition of Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020.

After taking a wicket of Mitchell Santner, Kevin Sinclair highlighted the match by doing double somersault.Mitchell was playing at 18 off 27 deliveries. He missed the ball by Kevin and it directly hit the stump. Warriors won the match with six wickets remaining in the 15th over. Hence they have won 6 of the total 10 leagues. The official twitter of CPL shared this clip with the caption: – “Double?? Treble?? Definitely Double Trouble in the Bubble!! What a celebration! #CPL20 #CricketPLayedLouder”. The video becomes viral within seconds among the cricket lovers.