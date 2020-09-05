Coronavirus : Health Ministry introduces ‘On-demand’ Covid-19 testing in India

NEW DELHI : Union Health Ministry updated its advisory on Covid-19 testing strategy and introduced on-demand testing without a prescription. However, it has given the state authorities the right to modify the modules accordingly.

“A totally new section has been added in the Advisory on “Testing on Demand” which for all practical purposes does away with prescription by a registered medical practitioner although state governments have the freedom to decide on simplified modalities,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The advisory elaborated testing on demand in various given settings:

It is to be noted that state governments need to decide simplified modalities. The on-demand testing facility can be availed by:

All individuals undertaking travel to countries/Indian states mandating a negative COVID-19 test at point of entry.

All individuals who wish to get themselves tested.

Tracking and contact tracing mechanisms should be ensured by the testing laboratories by notifying the public health authorities.

The health ministry also highlighted the frequency of Covid-19 testing. It stated that a single RT-PCR/TrueNat/CBNAAT/RAT positive test is to be considered confirmatory, without any repeat testing.

No re-testing is recommended prior to discharge from a COVID-19 facility after clinical recovery (please refer to MoHFW guidelines), including for transfer from a COVID area/ facility to a non-COVID area/ facility.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had earlier updated their Covid-19 testing strategy with the on-demand facility guidelines.

In its guidelines, ICMR suggested that 100 per cent of people living in containment zones should be tested by rapid antigen tests, particularly in cities where there has been widespread transmission of the infection.

“Ideally, it is suggested that 100% of people living in the containment zones should be tested by RAT particularly in cities where there has been a widespread transmission of the infection,” say ICMR?guidelines.