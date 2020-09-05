Covid-19 Updates: BJP state president tests positive for Covid-19

The state committee president of BJP has tested positive for Covid-19. Satish Poonia, the BJP president in Rajasthan has tested Covid-19 positive. Poonia informed this on his Twitter.

“Yesterday, my Covid-19 test was conducted soon after I returned home. While there were no symptoms, my test report has come positive, and I have been advised by doctors to stay in isolation. I request all those who came in contact with me in the last few days, to get tested. Thanks for support”, poonia tweeted.

Earlier many leaders including several Congress and BJP MLAs have tested positive in Rajasthan.