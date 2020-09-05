Covid-19 Updates: BJP state president tests positive for Covid-19

The state committee president of BJP has tested positive for Covid-19. Satish Poonia, the BJP president in Rajasthan has tested Covid-19 positive. Poonia informed this on his Twitter.
“Yesterday, my Covid-19 test was conducted soon after I returned home. While there were no symptoms, my test report has come positive, and I have been advised by doctors to stay in isolation. I request all those who came in contact with me in the last few days, to get tested. Thanks for support”, poonia tweeted.
?? ?????? ?? ??? ?? ??? #Covid_19 ?? ???? ????? ?????? ???? ????? ???? ?? ????? ???? ??????? +Ve ??? ?? ?? ??????? ???? ?? ????? ????? ?? ?? ?? ?? ISOLATE ???? ??,
???? ????? ???? ?? ?????? ??? ?? ??? ??????? ???? ??????? ???? ???,????? ?? ??? ????????@BJP4Rajasthan @BJP4India
— Satish Poonia (@DrSatishPoonia) September 4, 2020
Earlier many leaders including several Congress and BJP MLAs have tested positive in Rajasthan.
Post Your Comments