‘Drug supplier’: African man arrested in connection with Drug Case…

Bengaluru: An African man has been arrested by Central Crime Branch (CCB) in connection with their inquiry into the drug peddling and substance abuse case involving those in the Kannada film industry.

Loum Pepper Samba, was supplying drugs to celebrities. Four people, including Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi, have already been arrested in connection with the case. High-end party planner Viren Khanna was also arrested in connection with the case.

The recent arrests by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had unearthed alleged links of drug peddlers with Kannada actors and musicians, which the CCB police are currently investigating, that has led to these arrests.