Earthquake strikes North Mumbai

Sep 5, 2020, 09:07 am IST

A minor earthquake has hit Mumbai on Saturday. As per the National Centre for Seismology an  earthquake of magnitude 2.7 occurred 98 km north of Mumbai. The earthquake struck at 6:36 am.

Earlier, another earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred 98 km west of Nashik, Maharashtra at 11:41 pm on Friday.

