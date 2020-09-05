Earthquake strikes North Mumbai

A minor earthquake has hit Mumbai on Saturday. As per the National Centre for Seismology an earthquake of magnitude 2.7 occurred 98 km north of Mumbai. The earthquake struck at 6:36 am.
Earlier, another earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred 98 km west of Nashik, Maharashtra at 11:41 pm on Friday.
