“Hilarious” (Video)…..Men tried to rob ATM, Cops waited outside to capture them!!!

Andhra Pradesh ; Two men who broke into an ATM machine on Wednesday night after locking themselves inside the kiosk in Hyderabad were caught red handed by the police who were waiting for them outside the ATM Kiosk. The two men were taken into custody from the scene of the crime.

CCTV footage showed two men wearing masks, armed with a blow torch, cutting tools and a gas cylinder, succeeding in opening an HDFC ATM machine under Ameenpur police station limits in Telangana. The men, including one wearing a beret cap, had shuttered down the kiosk halfway, to try and break open the ATM machine. However, much to their disappointment , they found the Sangareddy police waiting for them outside the kiosk.

A video of the police capturing the two accused show several police officers standing near the shutter, which was half raised. At first, the man wearing the beanie cap is made to lie facedown and extend his hand. The police officers tie his hand with a rope. The second man taken into custody crawled out on all fours from the ATM kiosk behind him.

Authorities stated that the machine had Rs 2.27 lakh cash in it but the thieves couldn’t break it open, and therefore, they deserted it around 3 km away from the ATM centre. The accused were later identified using CCTV footage.