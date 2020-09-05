‘Indian Railway’: 80 new special trains to run from September 12…

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways will arrange to run 80 new special trains from September 12, reservation for which will begin from September 10, Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav announced.

These new trains will run in addition to 230 trains that are already in operation. He also said that the Railways will run clone trains for waiting-list passengers. Yadav also said the Railways will run trains whenever there is demand from states for exams or other similar purposes. The bullet train project is progressing well, but the real timeframe for its completion can be gauged within the next three to six months when the status of land acquisition will be ascertained.

He also said while 82 per cent of the land has been acquired in Gujarat, in Maharashtra land acquisition is only at 23 per cent. In a linear project like the bullet train project, work can only begin when a certain amount of land is available.