Rules for entering Abu Dhabi updated

The rules for entering Abu Dhabi has been updated. The rules were updated on Friday and will be on effect from Saturday.

As per the new rules, residents will need to produce negative result of either a PCR test or a DPI test from the previous 48 hours. DPI test results now no longer require a prior PCR test.

“Starting Saturday, September 5, residents and visitors can enter the emirate of Abu Dhabi within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR or DPI test result. DPI test results no longer require a prior PCR test”, tweeted National Emergency and Crisis Department .

Moreover, an additional PCR test is required if a resident or visitor chooses to stay in the Emirate beyond six days.