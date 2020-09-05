Shruti Modi’s lawyer’s wife to make film on Sushant…

Top criminal lawyer Ashok Saraogi’s wife has now decided to come up with a film titled “Nyaay – The Justice”, based on the Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty case which aims at showcasing the life of the one of the prime accused in the ongoing probe into his death, actor Rhea Chakraborty. Featured by Zubair K Khan and Shreya Shukla in lead roles of Sushant and Rhea respectively. It is written and directed by Dilip Gulati, and has already commenced the shooting for it.

Ashok suggested that neither have they sought any permission from the family nor do they plan to do so. “As far as the legal aspect is concerned, every film is inspired by a true event. We can say that this film is inspired by Sushant-Rhea case. Anyone can say this and make a film and it is not crime either. The script for our film is almost complete”. He added that everyone involved in the case will get justice with the film.

Another film titled “Murder or Suicide” is being helmed based on the life of Sushant Singh Rajput. TikTok star Sachin Tiwari is all set to play the late actor. The film was announced just a couple of days after Sushant’s death