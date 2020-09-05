‘Strange but True’…Man murders stepfather for refusing money to Booze!!!

Mumbai ; A 22-year-old man hacked his 45-year-old stepfather to death after the stepfather refused to give him money to buy alcohol.Government Railway Police at Wadala arrested the accused Suraj Kamble. Kamble will be produced before a court on Saturday.After Ganpati visarjan, the family was having a get-together. After it got over, the deceased Chandrakant Mohan Solanki went towards the railway track and was drinking liquor.

Kamble went to his father and asked him for ?400 to buy alcohol and Solanki refused. Kamble left angrily and when he found a sharp-edged weapon near the railway track, he came back and stabbed Solanki on his neck, and escaped from the spot.

“When Solanki did not return for hours, his wife went in search of him and found him lying in a pool of blood. She along with family members rushed him to Sion Hospital where he was declared dead.”On Friday morning, in a joint operation Shahu Nagar police arrested Kamble for murder.