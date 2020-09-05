Sushant Death Case : Sushant’s Cook arrested by NCB

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook Dipesh Sawant was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB on Saturday in the widening probe into allegations of drug abuse surrounding the movie star’s death in June.

Mr Sawant was asked to join the investigation on Saturday and recorded his statement with the agency.

The anti-narcotics agency had earlier arrested Showik Chakraborty, the brother Sushant Singh’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, and Samuel Miranda, the actor’s house manager, on Friday under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.