“Teachers day”:-Google honoring teacher’s with special doodle !!!

5th September each year is celebrated as teacher’s day in remembrance of the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the former president of India. The students all are busy in this day to convey their regards to their dear teachers. Because of this lockdown effect and online classes they pass their regards through social media.

On Friday, google prepared a special colorful doodle with lot of study materials remembering students their old school days. The doodle art contains a ruler, painting kit, a planet, and mathematical symbols and thereby praise the teachers in all fields. “For making sure that learning continues, even as classes changed from seats to screens.””Raising our hands to say #HappyTeachersDay with today’s #GoogleDoodle. Thank you for making sure that learning continues, even as classes changed from seats to screens,” _ The Google India Shared in twitter along with the doodle.