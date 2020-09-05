Turkey’s role ahead of Pakistan behind terrorist activities in India !!!

New Delhi: Investigative agencies have said that Turkey is also behind the terrorist activities in India. Turkey is behind the country’s funding of extremist Islamic organizations and IS affiliates. President Tayyip Erdogan is believed to be behind the attack. Through this, Tayyib aims to gain popularity among Muslims in South Asia.Turkey has been widely criticized internationally for converting Christian churches, including the famous Hagia Sophia, into mosques. It has since been reported that terrorist activities are being funded.

According to the Indian Investigation Agency, Turkey is pressuring Pakistani terrorist organizations to unleash violence against India. With this, the security agencies have intensified the investigation.Turkey aims to disrupt law and order by funding India – based extremist Islamic organizations, collaborating with political organizations with clear religious interests, and inciting Indian students to commit acts of terrorism.