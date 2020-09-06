Actress Kangana Ranaut shares video message for Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut : Watch Here

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut, in a sharp takedown of Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, has reminded him that he is “not Maharashtra” and has no right to demand an apology from her. “Sanjay-ji I condemn you, you are not Maharashtra,” she said in a video statement tweeted this evening, which ended with a dramatic challenge.

Calling his mindset “anti-women”, she questioned why his abusive remark — made during a television interview yesterday — was directed only at her and not actors Aamir Khan or Naseeruddin Shah, who also said at some point that they were scared to live in Mumbai.

Her remarks about the Mumbai police — which had started off the feud with the ruling Shiv Sena, was “freedom of expression,” the actress said.