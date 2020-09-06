Airlines to make full refund for the tickets booked before lockdown…

New Delhi: Here’s something to make air passengers who are seeking a refund of their tickets booked before Covid-19 lockdown excited!!!

Full refund shall be provided by airlines immediately for tickets booked during the COVID-19 lockdown for domestic or international travel within the lockdown period. If the tickets have been booked during the first lockdown period, that is March 25, to April 14, 2020 for the journeys to be undertaken in both first and second lockdown period that is from March 25 to May 3, 2020, in all such cases, full refund shall be given by the airlines immediately.For all other cases, the airlines shall make all endeavors to refund the collected amount to the passenger within 15 days.

The scheme formulated by the Centre states further that if any airline is not in a financial position to pay immediately, the fare amount shall be kept in a Credit Shell to be availed by the passenger for travel by the same airline on any route before March 31, 2021. If a passenger does not wish to travel, the credit shell can be transferred to any person. If the amount is unused, interest will accrue every month on this amount and the same is to be refunded in full after March 31, 2021.

This scheme will apply to Indian carriers who are liable for a refund on all domestic and international routes. Even for tickets booked through travel agents, the credit shell will be in the name of the passenger and refunds, if any, would be transferred by the travel agent to the passengers.