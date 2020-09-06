“Alarming” ; Wildfires erupted across California and forced people to evacuate their homes!!!

California ; Wildfires erupted on Saturday across California and forced people to evacuate their homes as an intensifying heatwave blistered the region.Columns of smoke rose above San Bernardino County as the fire, named El Dorado, destroyed hundreds of acres of brush on slopes above foothill suburbs.Helicopters were dropping water on the flames, while air tankers bombarded the flanks of the fire with retardant.

The fire started in the Oak Glen area about 25 miles (40 kilometres) east of San Bernardino.Evacuations were ordered for Oak Glen, Mountain Home Village, Forest Falls and part of Yucaipa.Officials had warned of fire danger in the region as the heatwave peaked.