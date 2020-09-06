Beirut Explosion:-No sign of survival found after one month of hopeful search…

Beirut: There was no longer hope of finding someone alive more than a month after a massive explosion in Lebanon’s capital, A specialist team from Chile including 50 rescue workers and volunteers, had worked for three days to locate anyone after detected signs of breathing and heat.

“Technically speaking, there are no signs of life,” Francisco Lermanda, the head of volunteer rescue group Topos Chile, said in a news conference on Saturday evening, adding that rescuers had combed 95 per cent of the building.

The August 4 blast killed about 190 people, injured 6,000 more and devastated whole neighbourhoods. The authorities held ceremonies on Friday to mark a month since the explosion tore into a city already reeling from a crippling economic crisis. “Technically speaking, there are no signs of life.”Signs of life recorded over the past two days were the breaths of volunteers working inside the building.