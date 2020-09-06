Coronavirus : Another Bollywood actress tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai : On Sunday actor Arjun Kapoor took to his social media to announce that he has tested positive for coronavirus. And now, hours after his announcement,his girlfriend and Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has also tested COVID-19 positive. The news was confirmed by her younger sister, Amrita Arora who informed ETimes in an interview about Malaika’s report. Although, Malaika has not shared any information about the same on her social media.

Talking about Arjun Kapoor, he shared the news on Instagram and wrote, “It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus.”

