Emirates Airlines makes important announcement

The Dubai based airline company Emirates Airlines has made an important announcement. Emirates Airlines has informed that it will restore full salaries of its employees from October. Emirates spokesperson confirmed this to UAE daily, Khaleej Times.

At present, Emirates operating services to 84 destinations across the globe. Emirates expects to resume flights to all “network destinations” by summer 2021.

On March 22, the airline stopped nearly all passenger flights and cut staff wages as much as half due to the impact of coronavirus pandemic. It had also asked the staff to go on unpaid leave and froze recruitment .