The forest officials had arrested a poacher and recovered 13 kilograms of deer meat and 40 snare. The incident is reported from a village near the Sunderban forest in South 24 Parganas in West Bengal. The man has been identified as Manindranath Das.

As per preliminary investigation, the deer was killed somewhere in Ajmalmari, a compartment in the Sunderban.

The Sunderban is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to the world’s only tiger that lives in mangroves.