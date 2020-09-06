Gulf country announces procedures to change jobs without NOC

A Gulf country has announced procedures to change jobs without No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the employer. The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour, and Social Affairs (ADLSA) in Qatar has issued the new procedure.

The steps include:

1. The worker should notify employers through the electronic notification system of the ADLSA. A notice period of one month is needed, if the employee has been in the job for two years or less and if more, then two-month notice should be given.

2. While expressing the intention to change jobs through the electronic notification system, the following documents should be enclosed:

a. ADLSA change-of-employer form

b. Copy of contract signed with the former employer, authenticated by ADLSA or employment offer in absence of contract copy.

c. The new employer’s job offer in Arabic.

3. The worker and new employer should receive an SMS from ADLSA confirming the change of employment.

4. The new employer should initiate the electronic employment contract on ADLSA’s Digital Authentication System.

5. The new employer should print out the employment contract and discuss and sign it with the worker.

6. The newly signed employment contract should be uploaded on the ADLSA system with the authentication fee of QR 60.

7. When the contract is authenticated, the new employer should submit a request for a new QID to the Ministry of Interior.

Upon the completion of this procedure, the worker will be able to start the new job. The worker should receive his/her new Qatari ID card (QID) and health card from the new employer.

The ministry also adds that in case an employee wishes to change jobs during the probation period, then the current employer has to be given a notice of at least one month. The new employer has to compensate the current employer a portion of recruitment fees and one-way air ticket at the level agreed to by the current and new employers, not exceeding two months of the employee’s current basic wage.