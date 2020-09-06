Interesting!!! A new diagnostic therapy for Lung cancer has been developed by Indian researchers…Know more!!!

Bengaluru: A new diagnostic therapy for lung cancer have been devoloped by the researchers of Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, which is one of the most common cause of cancer-related death worldwide and is difficult to be detected at early stages.

The selective recognition and imaging of oncogene specific non-canonical DNA secondary structures holds great promise in the development of diagnostic therapy for cancer and has been challenging due to their structural dynamics and diversity.

They developed a small molecule for selective recognition of BCL-2 GQ through unique hybrid loop stacking and groove binding mode with turn on far-red fluorescence response and anticancer activity demonstrating the potential as GQ-targeted lung cancer diagnostics.

The study revealed that the selective recognition originating from the distinct loop structure of GQ is what that alters the overall probe interaction and binding affinity. TGP18 binding to anti-apoptotic BCL-2 GQ ablates the pro-survival function and elicit anti-cancer activity by inducing death in cancer cells.

According to the findings, a remarkably lower dosage of TGP18 (0.5 mg/kg) showed anti-lung tumor activity similar to anticancer drug gemcitabine at a very high dose of 100 mg/kg. This methodology can be further exploited to develop cancer-type specific theranostic drugs with tremendous implications in personalized medicine.